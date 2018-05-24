Watch John Mayer Embrace Corny Green-Screen Magic in 'New Light' Video

John Mayer embraces the magic of the green screen in the goofy new video for his latest single, "New Light."

The Fatal Farm-directed clip finds Mayer, looking like he just rolled out of bed, crooning the slick tune as he's transported from a dusty farm road to a ski slope, a drab office to a convertible, the Egyptian pyramids to a baseball field. The video is packed with plenty of delightfully low-budget flourishes, such as Mayer pretending to fly over a city, or doing a cheesy back-to-back lean with himself in front of the Eiffel Tower.

On Instagram, Mayer played up the video's poor production values, quipping, "I needed to make a video for 'New Light' but nobody could agree on a budget, so I went to a place downtown and made this with a company that usually does birthday and Bar Mitzvah videos."

Mayer notably crafted "New Light" with hip-hop producer No I.D., who's worked with Jay-Z, Common, Kanye West, Drake and many more. "New Light" marks Mayer's first solo song since the release of his 2017 album, The Search for Everything.

Mayer has spent much of the past few years on the road with members of the Grateful Dead in the offshoot group Dead & Company. The band is set to kick off another extensive summer run May 30th at the Xfinity Center in Mansfield, Massachusetts.