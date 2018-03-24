Jennifer Hudson delivered a powerful, gospel-inspired rendition of Bob Dylan's "The Times They Are a-Changin'" to close out the March for Our Lives rally in Washington, D.C.

"We all came here for change," Hudson told the crowd in the middle of the protest song, which featured the singer backed by a D.C. choir. Hudson herself has lost loved ones, including her mother and brother, to gun violence. "We're all here for a reason: We want change."

The survivors of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting as well as other teenagers impacted by gun violence then joined Hudson onstage for the song's closing chorus and to lead the crowd of thousands in a chant of "We Want Change."

Hudson's performance came immediately after Douglas High School student Emma Gonzalez's moving speech that included a nearly six-minute moment of silence that represented the length of the school shooting in Parkland, Florida.

The March for Our Lives protest in Washington, D.C. also hosted performances by Lin-Manuel Miranda and Ben Platt, Ariana Grande, Andra Day and Common, Miley Cyrus, Demi Lovato and Vic Mensa.

