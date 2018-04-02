See Jay-Z Praise Snoop Dogg, Eminem in David Letterman Interview Preview

Jay-Z explains that it takes a good voice and good flow to be a great rapper in a preview from his upcoming interview with David Letterman on My Next Guest Needs No Introduction.

"You can have a great voice, and you can just almost say anything," Jay-Z tells the former late-show host turned Netflix interviewer. "I think Snoop Dogg has a great voice, like he can say 'One-two-three into the four,' I was like 'Oh my god.' It just sounds good, right?"

Jay-Z also breaks down Eminem's "amazing cadence and syncopation" that makes the Slim Shady one of hip-hop's finest. Jay-Z even busts out a few lines in the style of Eminem.

"You almost become a percussion inside the music," Jay-Z says of Eminem's skills. "So there's multiple ways to be really good. Some people just have it all."

Jay-Z's episode of My Next Guest Needs No Introduction premieres on the streaming service this Friday, April 7th. Letterman's previous guests on the Netflix series include Barack Obama, George Clooney and Malala Yousafzai, while Howard Stern and Tina Fey will appear on future episodes.