See Jay Rock, Kendrick Lamar Go Duck Hunting in 'Win' Video

Jay Rock and Kendrick Lamar go duck hunting and celebrate a random football victory in the surreal video for "Win."

The clip veers between scenarios where Rock is decked out in a suit around flames, hanging out of a convertible, staring down a circle of bayonets, playing pool and reclining with several women.

The Top Dawg Entertainment rappers premiered the brass-heavy "Win" in mid-May as a preview of Rock's next studio album. The LP, which follows 2015's 90059, also includes "King's Dead," his previously released collaboration with Lamar, Future and James Blake for the Black Panther soundtrack.

Rock and Lamar are currently touring with fellow Top Dawg label mates SZA, ScHoolboy Q, Ab-Soul, SiR and Lance Skiiiwalker as part of the all-star "TDE: The Championship Tour." The North American run continues May 30th in Wantagh, New York and concludes June 16th in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.