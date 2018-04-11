See Jason Derulo's Euphoric Video for World Cup Anthem, 'Colors'

Jason Derulo dances as soccer fans wave their nations' flags in the new video for "Colors," which serves as Coca-Cola's theme song for the 2018 World Cup.

"Colors" is relentlessly upbeat and melodic, full of inclusionary statements like, "there's beauty in the unity we've found." In the clip, Derulo travels to beautiful locales, including a magnificent castle in Haiti and, naturally, a soccer field in Miami. National flags are omnipresent. Derulo, whose parents are Haitian, drapes himself in the country's colors as Wyclef Jean appears in a cameo.

In a statement, Derulo said he "wrote 'Colors' to celebrate that diversity and be a part of the amazing energy that sports fans around the world give to their teams." The singer also released a bilingual version of "Colors" featuring the Colombian star Maluma.

Derulo has a history of securing musical placements at major sporting events. Last year, he joined the members of Florida Georgia Line and Hank Williams Jr. to record the theme song for Monday Night Football. "I'm always thinking about what's next – what have people gotten from me, what do people like from me, and what haven't people heard from me," the singer told Rolling Stone.