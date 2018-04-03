See Jared Leto Start Cross-Country Hitchhike on 'Fallon'

Jared Leto wandered into Jimmy Fallon's studio looking for a ride on Monday night.

Related Jared Leto: The Unlikely Triumphs of a Rock-Star Movie Star He was a wild child who became an Oscar winner — and with 'Suicide Squad,' the screen's most iconic, anarchic supervillain

The Thirty Seconds to Mars singer is planning to hitchhike his way to Los Angeles to promote his band's new album, America, out Friday. "I think I'm a little lost," Leto said. "I'm looking for the street?" "This is a common mistake," Fallon replied. "You're on the sixth floor."

As The Tonight Show-host escorted Leto towards a ride, he got more information about the singer's journey. "I'm actually gonna hitchhike across the country," Leto emphasized. "Hopefully [ride] a donkey through the Grand Canyon. What better way to celebrate America then travel around and ask people about their lives?"

"People are gonna watch this and think it's a gag," Leto added. "I'm actually doing this."

Leto's life as a hitchhiker got off to a positive start: The first driver to stop and pick him up was the rapper A$AP Rocky, who was maintaining an uncharacteristically low profile in an old minivan. Thirty Seconds to Mars recently teamed up with A$AP Rocky on the song "One Track Mind."

"One Track Mind" will appear on America along with previously released tracks "Walk on Water" and "Dangerous Night." America marks Thirty Seconds to Mars' first LP since 2013. Their last album had a similarly all-encompassing title: Love, Lust, Faith and Dreams.