Watch Jack White Sing Extended Commercial Jingles With Stephen Colbert

Jack White returned to the Late Show Friday to help Stephen Colbert perform the "full versions" of some popular commercial jingles.

"If you don't watch the commercials, you're stealing," Colbert reasoned. "I love the commercials, I tune in for the good ones, especially I like the jingles. They're like little songs, but instead of plumbing the depth of human emotion, they're about potato chips and deodorant. 'By Mennen' is my 'Blowin' in the Wind.'"

Colbert continued, "When you hear the full versions, you understand how complex and moving that could be." Colbert then invited out White – his "close, personal guy I met three times" – to take part in "Jingle More of the Way," a segment where the host reveals the jingles' lost verses.

White and Colbert first briefly talked about Boarding House Reach, White's new solo album. "I hear some heavy Bagel Bites theme going on in here," Colbert said of the LP. "Yes, it was Robert Johnson who used to say, 'When you have pizza on a bagel, you can have pizza anytime,'" White responded.

Together, the late-night host and the rocker sang the extended versions of the jingles for Band-Aid, Toys 'R Us and Folgers, turning the coffee anthem into an over-caffeinated ballad about heartbreak and murder.

In addition to the jingles, White also showcased his "Ice Station Zebra" from Boarding House Reach: