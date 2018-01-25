See Ice-T's R-Rated Versions of 'Arthur,' 'Magic School Bus' on 'Fallon'

Ice-T added bawdy voiceover lines to children's cartoons – The Magic School Bus, Arthur and Scooby-Doo – in an amusing sketch on The Tonight Show on Wednesday.

Ice-T used to supplement his rap income with voiceover work on the side. "Gotta hustle, man," he told Jimmy Fallon. "That was just a way of getting money, paying the bills."

"I actually watched a lot of these cartoons," Fallon replied, "and to be honest, I had no clue your voice was in these."

But when he cues up the clips, Ice-T's booming voice is instantly recognizable, as are his curse-laden interjections. "Bitch, man the fuck up," he declares when voicing the main character in Arthur. In The Magic School Bus, Ice-T's character turns to Ms. Frizzle and says, "girl, you nasty."

This is not the first time Ice-T has reimagined cartoons while visiting The Tonight Show. In 2015, he added some zingers to Care Bears, The Smurfs and Dora the Explorer. The following year, he tackled Peanuts, Super Friends, DuckTales and SpongeBob SquarePants.

Ice-T is in New York City this week for the Grammys, which take place on Sunday. His metal band Body Count will perform during the Premiere Ceremony, which is hosted by Paul Shaffer, on Sunday afternoon.