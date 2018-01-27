Watch Haim's Paul Thomas Anderson-Directed Video for 'Night So Long'

Haim once again team with director Paul Thomas Anderson for the band's live video for "Night So Long," a track off the sisters' latest album Something to Tell You.

Recorded at the empty Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, the video is composed close-ups on the Haim sisters' faces as they soundcheck the sparse rendition of Something to Tell You's moody closer.

In the video's closing minute, the action suddenly cuts to Haim playing the track in front of a packed crowd at the Greek.

"Night So Long" is the latest collaboration between Haim and the Oscar-nominated Phantom Thread director – Anderson was a student of Haim's art teacher mother growing up in Los Angeles – following clips for "Little of Your Love," "Right Now" and the 14-minute short film Valentine.



The video also arrives just days after Haim announced their upcoming Sister Sister Sister Tour in support of Something to Tell You.