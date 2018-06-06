See Goldfrapp's Mysterious 'Ocean' Video With Depeche Mode's Dave Gahan

Goldfrapp recruited Depeche Mode's Dave Gahan for their dramatic "Ocean" video.

Singer Alison Goldfrapp directed the clip, which cuts between her own veiled visage and meditative shots of Gahan crooning against a white background. Slow-motion scenes of horses appear throughout as the musicians warn in unison, "Every time I think of you/ I see the dark; I hear their hooves/ They're coming for you."

Alison filmed her scenes on the Canary Island of Fuerteventura, the site of the duo's clips for "Anymore" and "Everything Is Never Enough," and directed Gahan in Madrid during a break in Depeche Mode's ongoing world tour. “I had an amazing time directing Dave in the video for the track," she said in a statement. "We couldn't be happier with the end result.”

The dark electro-pop track first appeared on Goldfrapp's 2017 LP, Silver Eye, with the revamped Gahan version following in May. The band also included the new "Ocean" on the album's deluxe edition, out July 6th, which also features remixes from the band's own Will Gregory and Hot Chip's Joe Goddard, among others.