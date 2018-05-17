See G-Eazy, Yo Gotti, YBN Nahmir in Basketball-Themed '1942' Video

G-Eazy, Yo Gotti and YBN Nahmir play pick-up basketball from the sidelines, flex next to sports cars and hang out with skateboarders in the flashy clip for collaborative single "1942."

Related 'Rapture': Inside Netflix’s Logic-to-Nas Hip-Hop Doc Series Co-creator Sacha Jenkins on making the show, what these artists say about Hip Hop in 2018 and why you should give mumble rappers a break

The emcees boast about wealth and status throughout the track, trading verses over a synth-flute loop and warbled bass. "I don't follow rules and they don't like that/ Hit the club with wifey, brought a dime back," G-Eazy rhymes. "Hit the three twice and ran it right back/ I'm only here tonight 'cause in the morning got a flight back/ Talkin' it, but you ain't livin' like that/ The Porsche cost a hundred, this is twice that."

"1942" highlights the soundtrack to the sports comedy film Uncle Drew, which stars Boston Celtics point guard Kyrie Irving and former NBA players like Shaquille O'Neal, Chris Webber and Reggie Miller. The album, out June 15th, also features spots from A$AP Rocky, Gucci Mane, 21 Savage, A$AP Ferg, French Montana, Remy Ma, Logic, Khalid and Wiz Khalifa, among others.

G-Eazy – who recently starred in an episode of Netflix's hip-hop documentary series Rapture – is set to launch a co-headlining summer tour with Lil Uzi Vert and Ty Dolla $ign on July 20th in Seattle.

