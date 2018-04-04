Watch Future, Young Thug in Horror Movie-Themed 'Group Home' Video

Future and Young Thug front their own hip-hop horror movie in the new video for "Group Home."

The duo navigate bleak scenes filled with snow, flames, masked children and cryptic messages. Young Thug mysteriously causes a woman to levitate while a disturbed child slowly turns an old phonograph in the backdrop.

"Group Home" appears on the rappers' collaborative mixtape, Super Slimey, which they released in October. The project also features the joint tracks "All Da Smoke" and "Mink Flow."

Both rappers have been exceptionally productive in recent months. Future issued two solo LPs, Future and Hndrxx, in 2017, and this month alone, he's appeared on tracks with DJ Khaled, Jay-Z, Beyonce ("Top Off"), DJ Esco and Schoolboy Q ("Code of Honor") and Nas ("Walk Thru"). Young Thug – who released a solo mixtape, Beautiful Thugger Girls, last year – appeared on producer A-Trak's February single "Ride for Me."