Franz Ferdinand showcased their new album Always Ascending with a five-song mini-set Tuesday on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

On the broadcast, the Scottish rockers performed "Glimpse of Love," the latest single from their fifth studio album. The band also provided four exclusive "off-air" performances from the Kimmel stage: Always Ascending's "Finally," "Lois Lane" and "Paper Cages" as well as "Darts of Pleasure" off the band's self-titled 2003 LP.

Although Franz Ferdinand did not perform their 2003 hit "Take Me Out," the band still likes the song, singer Alex Kaprano told Rolling Stone in January.



"You hear stories about bands resenting songs that they've written in the past, because they've become popular," Kapranos said, "and, to me, that just seems absurd. If you're sick of playing the song, just don't play the song anymore and don't moan about it. You know? ["Take Me Out"] is a good song to play. I like it."