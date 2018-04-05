See Frances Bean Cobain Tease First Original Song

Frances Bean Cobain posted a brief video of her first original song on Instagram on Wednesday night, the eve of the 24th anniversary of her father, Kurt Cobain's, death.

In the video, Cobain works without instrumental accompaniment, demonstrating her flexible, powerful voice. "I think I saw you when I was small," she sings. "I think I found you, a penny for your good thoughts/ I think I found you, Jesus hangs in your place on the cross." As Cobain moves through the song, her delivery becomes more emotive. She swoops from low, quavery singing to a ragged belt.

The caption added some context for the sudden musical outpouring. "I'm super restless because I can't play guitar with long nails so I'm just sitting in my room alone singin' to mah self," Cobain wrote. "Not having a TV in my house is the best decision because I'm forced to occupy my time with things that feed my brain and soul instead of wasting energy on thinking about not having to think" – and asked her followers not to "steal" her "baby bean of an idea."

Speaking with Rolling Stone in 2015, Cobain said she was feeling "this motivation and ambition that I didn't have before." "The hardest part of doing anything creatively is just getting up and doing," she added. "Once I get out of bed … I'm doing it."