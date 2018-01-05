See Father John Misty's 'So I'm Growing Old on Magic Mountain' on 'ACL'

Father John Misty utilized a 16-piece orchestra for his grand Austin City Limits version of "So I'm Growing Old on Magic Mountain." The web exclusive clip previews singer-songwriter Josh Tillman's debut performance on the music series, which premieres January 6th.

Tillman opens the track somberly crooning over a swirl of hushed organ and acoustic guitar. The orchestra enters the arrangement midway through, with strings and brass slowly urging the piece toward a towering crescendo.

"So I'm Growing Old on Magic Mountain" highlights Father John Misty's third LP, Pure Comedy, which Rolling Stone ranked as the 19th best album of 2017.

Austin City Limits will launch its 2018 schedule with the Father John Misty episode, which also features psychedelic rock act the Black Angels. The January 6th installment airs at 9 p.m. ET on PBS stations nationwide.

Season 43 kicked off in October with performances from Ed Sheeran, Miranda Lambert and Norah Jones, among others. Future installments will continue with Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit and Amanda Shires (January 13th), Herbie Hancock (January 20th), Run the Jewels (January 27th), LCD Soundsystem (February 3rd), Dan Auerbach and Shinyribs (February 10th) and Chris Stapleton and Turnpike Troubadours (February 17th).