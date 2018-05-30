Father John Misty Battles Death in Stop-Motion 'Please Don't Die' Video

Father John Misty literally rises above death in his stop-motion animated "Please Don't Die" video.

The clip opens in Josh Tillman's desolate home, with the singer-songwriter brooding amid empty beer bottles and cigarette butts. Suddenly he descends through a pit in the floor to hell, where the Grim Reaper guides him through a nightmarish canoe ride and fronts a ramshackle band of skeletons. Later, Tillman wanders through a cemetery and approaches his own grave before astronaut angels swoop in to rescue him.

The sweeping folk-rock anthem "Please Don't Die" highlights the upcoming Father John Misty LP, God's Favorite Customer, out June 1st. Tillman recently promoted the album with a disorienting video for "Mr. Tillman" filled with doppelgängers and an attempted suicide.

God's Favorite Customer, which follows 2017's Pure Comedy, also includes the album cuts "Disappointing Diamonds Are the Rarest of Them All" and "Just Dumb Enough to Try." Father John Misty will perform a series of concerts and festival dates this summer starting June 16th at Rock the Garden in Minneapolis, Minnesota.