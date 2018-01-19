See Fall Out Boy Play Guitar-Heavy 'Hold Me Tight or Don't' on 'Colbert'

Fall Out Boy played a hard-hitting, guitar-heavy version of "Hold Me Tight or Don't" on Thursday's The Late Show. The quartet did without their usual stage pyrotechnics for the electro-rock track, which highlights their newly issued seventh LP, Mania.

Singer Patrick Stump nailed every melismatic fill in his bombastic lead vocal. Drummer Andy Hurley anchored the song with his Latin-tinged groove – veering from digital snare hits to shakers to prominent accents on the ride cymbal.

Mania was originally due out in September, but Fall Out Boy pushed back the release date until January 19th to continue working on the LP, which also features EDM-flavored first single "Young and Menace."

"It feels like every once in awhile, you've gotta do a hard restart that clears the cache and erases the hard drive," bassist-lyricist Pete Wentz told Rolling Stone. "I think that's what "Young and Menace" was – a big palette cleanse. I think it gave us the space to create something brand new."