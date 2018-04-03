See Eminem's Grisly New Video for 'Framed'

Eminem channels decades of horror films in the new video for "Framed."

The song evokes early Eminem songs like "'97 Bonnie & Clyde" in the eerie way he raps about stalking Christie Brinkley and President Trump's daughter. "When murdering females, better pay attention to these details or you could be derailed," Eminem warns. "Better wear at least three layers of clothing or be in jail." Though the song's narrator offers would-be killers a how-to manual, he also professes his own innocence: "I'm almost certain I was framed."

The "Framed" video finds the rapper playing a recently escaped asylum patient, who barricades himself in a house surrounded by blood-spattered murder victims. Throughout the manic clip, Eminem maintains his innocence, but is lured into a confession by a police officer who uses hypnosis on him. The clip ends with Eminem back in the asylum, undergoing another round of hypnosis and receiving an injection of an unknown substance in his sternum.

"Framed" appeared in November on Eminem's Revival. The album has sold over a million copies worldwide, and spawned a pair of top 20 hits in the U.S.: "Walk on Water," a collaboration with Beyoncé, and "River," which featured Ed Sheeran.



The best from the bloody, bombastic, brilliant career of the hip-hop troublemaker. Watch below.

