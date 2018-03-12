Eminem addressed gun violence and slammed the NRA in a new verse that accompanied the rapper's performance of "Nowhere Fast" at the iHeartRadio Music Awards.

Before launching into the Revival track with Kehlani, Eminem rapped a fiery verse seemingly inspired by the aftermath of the Parkland, Florida school shooting. "Sometimes I don't know what this world has come to, it's blowing up/ This whole country is going nuts," he rapped.

"And the NRA is in our way/ They're responsible for this whole production/ They hold the strings, they control the puppets / And they threaten to take away donor bucks so they know the government won't do nothing / And nobody's punching, gun owners clutching their loaded weapon / They love their guns more than our children."

Fellow Detroit rapper Big Sean and Parkland survivor Alex Moscou, who donned a March for Our Lives shirt, introduced Eminem at the event. "On February 14th, a gunman armed with a legally purchased semi-automatic rifle murdered 17 people at my high school, Marjory Stoneman Douglas in Parkland, Florida. We're tired of hearing politicians send their thoughts and prayers to us and doing nothing to make the necessary changes to prevent this tragedy from happening again," Moscou said.

"School is a place where we should feel safe, and if those elected to represent us won't do what's right and keep us safe, then we're gonna be too loud for them to ignore."