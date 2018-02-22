Brit Awards: Dua Lipa Performs 'New Rules,' Talks Women's Empowerment

Dua Lipa performed an empowering "New Rules" during Wednesday's Brit Awards in London. The singer, who was nominated for five Brits, won the British Female Solo Artist and British Breakthrough Artist awards.

Performing between her two wins, Lipa took the stage flanked by a large flamingo statue and a bevy of all-female dancers in a summery-styled setting. She and her dancers strutted around palm trees, beach chairs and a side stage resembling a pool while she sang her hit about resisting the temptation of returning to an ex.

During her acceptance speech for British Female Solo Artist, the singer thanked the female artists who came before her for paving the way and allowing those who followed to "dream this big."

“Here’s to more women on these stages, more women winning awards and more women taking over the world,” she said.

Earlier this month, Lipa made her Saturday Night Live debut where she performed "New Rules" and "Homesick." Both songs appear on her 2017 eponymous album.