See Drake Return to 'Degrassi' Roots in New 'I'm Upset' Video

It has been more than a decade since Drake roamed the halls of Degrassi Community School, but the rapper returns to his Jimmy Brooks-portraying roots in the video for his latest single "I'm Upset."

Several of his old Degrassi: The Next Generation castmates – including Shane Kippel, Nina Dobrev, Stacey Farber, Jake Epstein, A.J. Saudin and many more of his former school crew – make cameos, where they come together under the guise of a class reunion. There, the principal (Stefan Brogren) scores weed from Jay and Silent Bob (portrayed by Jason Mewes and Kevin Smith). Meanwhile, the group dances the halls, drinks in the stands, takes selfies, a few party a little too hard and ultimately things end in a fiery blaze. The closing credits offer a nostalgic look at original footage from the series alongside new clips from the video.

Drake has also announced the release date and unveiled what looks to be the cover for his upcoming album, Scorpion. "June 29 2018" he captioned the artwork, which features a minimalistic black-and-white headshot emblazoned with his Aubrey Graham signature. In addition to "I'm Upset," Scorpion includes his previously released singles "God's Plan" and "Nice for What."