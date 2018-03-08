See Demi Lovato, DJ Khaled Frolic in New 'I Believe' Video

Demi Lovato joins DJ Khaled on "I Believe," a bouncy anthem of self-affirmation set to appear on the upcoming soundtrack for A Wrinkle in Time.

Related Demi Lovato Talks Mental Health, Hillary Clinton, 'Barney' Role and More The pop star on anger management, singing the national anthem before Mayfield vs. McGregor and the truth behind "Daddy Issues"

Lovato and DJ Khaled – currently on tour together through the end of March – are a natural pairing: "I Believe" is a meeting of maximalists. Lovato sings with her usual boisterous enthusiasm, torching through platitudes like, "tough times don't last, but tough people do/ As long as you've got hope, you'll find a way." And DJ Khaled sticks to what he does best: dancing in one place and offering a series of self-help maxims like, "Best thing I ever did was believe in me."

The video transports the two performers to a field of golden wheat, with shots of Lovato emoting and DJ Khaled bopping interspersed with footage from the film. A Wrinkle in Time arrives in theaters on March 9th.

DJ Khaled and Lovato are just two of the artists, including Sia, Chloe x Halle and Kehlani, who signed on to contribute to A Wrinkle in Time's soundtrack. The film's director, Ava Duvernay, also convinced Sade to record her first new song in seven years for the film. That ballad, "Flower of the Universe," came out earlier this week.