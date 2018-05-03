Watch David Letterman, Buddy Guy Talk Origins of Chicago Blues

David Letterman learns the true origins of Chicago blues from one of the genre's most acclaimed practitioners, Buddy Guy, in a clip from the host's upcoming episode of Netflix series My Next Guest Needs No Introduction.

"I have an idea of the origin of the Chicago Blues – it's kind of [a] stand-alone from other blues music," the comedian says in the clip, as the duo share a meal at a diner. But the guitar icon disagrees with the entire sub-genre label, which he says is based on a geographical coincidence.

"David, I've had this same question asked of me a million times," he says. "But guess what? I don't think none of them are really Chicago music. We all was from the South, and we came in [because] the Chess Brothers recorded here, and that's when they started calling us 'Chicago.' But if you really want to be honest about it, you should call it the 'Southern blues.'"

The full Guy segment appears during Letterman's episode with Tina Fey, which premieres May 4th on Netflix. In a recent teaser, the 30 Rock creator schooled the late-night veteran on the fundamentals of comedic improvisation.

Fey is Letterman's fifth major interview subject on My Next Guest Needs No Introduction, following Barack Obama, George Clooney, Malala Yousafzai and Jay-Z.