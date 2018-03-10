David Byrne performed his American Utopia song "Everybody's Coming to My House" with help from Stephen Colbert on Friday's The Late Show.

Bringing the former Talking Heads singer's elaborate tour to the Ed Sullivan Theatre, Byrne staged a unique performance where he and his backing band moved freely around the Late Show set; at one point, two of the backup singers sat down beside Colbert in the guest chairs.

To close out "Everybody's Coming to My House," Colbert, Byrne and four members of the backing band sang the track's closing chorus together while seated at a roundtable.

In addition to the performance, Byrne also sat down with Colbert to discuss American Utopia – Byrne's first solo LP in 14 years – and potentially writing a musical about Jared Kushner. "It's like a Greek tragedy: Everything that Jared does takes him closer to what happened to Daddy," Byrne said of Kushner and his formerly imprisoned father.

Colbert also revealed to Byrne that he sold his ticket to Talking Heads' legendary Stop Making Sense tour in order to write a term paper:

Byrne opened his trek in support of American Utopia last week, a six-show March slate that serves as a test run for the singer's post-Coachella North American tour.

"The band and I will be testing all of this in front of a live audience during a small number of shows in the beginning of March," Byrne previously said in a statement. "We'll be doing some new songs… and many others that will, I assume, be familiar. I'm excited. This is the most ambitious show I’ve done since the shows that were filmed for Stop Making Sense, so fingers crossed."