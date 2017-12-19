See Dave Grohl Play Wolf Man in Unaired 'SNL' Digital Short

Dave Grohl made an appearance as a wolf man in a Saturday Night Live sketch that was cut for time this past weekend, when Foo Fighters served as musical guest.

In the "New Year's Kiss" digital short, Beck Bennett plays a guy trying to meet up with his friends before the clock strikes midnight on 2017. Bennett's increasingly bizarre quest leads him to the Lotus Lounge to the VIP section to the New York sewers to an endless white void where the doorman is an ax-wielding, "weird, wolf-looking guard guy by the name Crystal," played by Grohl.

Bennett then whispers an unspeakable secret into Grohl's ear to gain admittance into the venue. "That was very brave of you to share," Grohl's wolf man whispers back. "Happy New Year's." However, Bennett's friends have already left the bar.

"Hmmm...someone looks familiar in this bit," Foo Fighters tweeted of the digital short.



In addition to making a cameo in the unaired short, Foo Fighters also delivered a pair of musical performances on this weekend's SNL, including a Christmas medley featuring their "Everlong" and covers of "Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)" and "Linus & Lucy."