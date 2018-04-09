See Dashboard Confessional's Empowering New 'Heart Beat Here' Video

Dashboard Confessional released an uplifting black-and-white video for their folky new love song "Heart Beat Here."

The clip intersperses footage of an affectionate couple cuddling and holding hands with shots of Dashboard Confessional performing in front of a jubilant, iPhone-swaying crowd

Between these heart-warming scenes, the camera cuts to lead singer Chris Carrabba, strumming vigorously and singing earnestly about love's obstacles: "We found our way past our youthful fears/ And fought our way through the pain and tears ... Winter's come to take me away/ I wear my ring to know what's at stake."

"Heart Beat Here" appeared in February on Crooked Shadows, the first Dashboard Confessional LP since 2009. "Every album is personal," Carrabba said in a statement when he announced the new record. "But as this album was coming together, I realized, especially as the world's political climate was rapidly changing, that 'personal' did not necessarily mean 'mine' – suddenly, 'me' became 'we' and that realization was empowering, comforting and terrifying all at once."

Crooked Shadows reached Number Four on Billboard's rock albums chart. Lead single "We Fight" enjoyed modest success at alternative-formatted radio stations, climbing to Number 14.