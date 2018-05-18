Watch Courtney Barnett Play Scorching 'Nameless, Faceless' on 'Fallon'

Courtney Barnett performed her scorching power-pop anthem "Nameless, Faceless" on Thursday's Tonight Show.

The singer-songwriter moved through jangly guitar riffs to distorted choruses, unfurling sharp critiques of male chauvinism and violence through a breezy vocal melody. She closed the song with a blissful guitar solo and a series of grungy yelps.

"Nameless, Faceless" highlights Barnett's newly issued second LP, Tell Me How You Really Feel. The album follows her acclaimed 2015 debut, Sometimes I Sit and Think, and Sometimes I Just Sit (which earned the Australian a Best New Artist Grammy nomination), and her 2017 collaborative LP with Kurt Vile, Lotta Sea Lice.

Barnett is currently promoting the record on a U.S. tour that continues May 19th in Brooklyn and May 21st in Chicago. After wrapping that mini-trek, she will launch a round of North American dates on September 29th in Denver.