See Courtney Barnett Float Through Space in 'Need a Little Time' Video

Courtney Barnett drifts though the cosmos in the new clip for "Need a Little Time." The track will appear on her upcoming Tell Me How You Really Feel album, due out May 18th.

Related Courtney Barnett Previews New Album With 'Nameless, Faceless' Australian singer-songwriter plots short tour in support of 'Tell Me How You Really Feel' LP

"Need a Little Time" alternates between tranquil, strummed verses and thrashing, distorted hooks. In the video, Barnett takes a trip into space, floating aimlessly through an asteroid belt. She eventually locates her electric guitar and plays it while perched on top of a tiny planet.

The clip was directed by Danny Cohen. "'Need A Little Time' has this soaring, floating feeling to it," he said in a statement. "I decided to play on the meaning of the song: Courtney needs some time away from herself (and you) … She finally has found some time alone, just Courtney and her guitar, singing in space without a care in the world."

"Need a Little Time" is the fourth track on Tell Me How You Really Feel, which follows last year's Lotta Sea Lice (a collaboration with Kurt Vile) and 2015's Sometimes I Sit and Think, and Sometimes I Just Sit. Barnett will promote her new album by performing around the U.S. and Europe in May, June and July.