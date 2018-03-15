See Courtney Barnett Float Through Space in 'Need a Little Time' Video

Courtney Barnett drifts though the cosmos in the new clip for "Need a Little Time." The track will appear on her upcoming Tell Me How You Really Feel album, due out May 18th.
"Need a Little Time" alternates between tranquil, strummed verses and thrashing, distorted hooks. In the video, Barnett takes a trip into space, floating aimlessly through an asteroid belt. She eventually locates her electric guitar and plays it while perched on top of a tiny planet.
The clip was directed by Danny Cohen. "'Need A Little Time' has this soaring, floating feeling to it," he said in a statement. "I decided to play on the meaning of the song: Courtney needs some time away from herself (and you) … She finally has found some time alone, just Courtney and her guitar, singing in space without a care in the world."
"Need a Little Time" is the fourth track on Tell Me How You Really Feel, which follows last year's Lotta Sea Lice (a collaboration with Kurt Vile) and 2015's Sometimes I Sit and Think, and Sometimes I Just Sit. Barnett will promote her new album by performing around the U.S. and Europe in May, June and July.