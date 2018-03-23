See Chvrches Perform Intimate Cover of Beyonce's 'XO'

Chvrches delivered an intimate rendition of Beyoncé's "XO" at New York's Power Station studio, a performance the Scottish trio's singer Lauren Mayberry called "an homage" to the Beyoncé single.

Mayberry is accompanied by only piano and sparse acoustic guitar on the atmospheric take. "I'm aware I can't sing like Beyonce," Mayberry admits in the video's introduction. "But this [song] at least seemed like we could turn it into an alternative jam."

"We have been talking about been talking about covering 'XO' by Beyonce for years," keyboardist Martin Doherty said. "It's one of those moments where you don't forget, the first time you hear a song and it speaks to you on that level. 'XO' was a moment like that for all of us."

As for their stripped-down version of the song, Doherty said, "We tried it a few times, we tried it with a big production; it always seemed somehow wrong or somehow inferior."

Chvrches will release their own new LP, Love Is Dead, on May 25th. The album features the single "My Enemy," the trio's collaboration with the National's Matt Berninger.