Watch Christina Aguilera, Demi Lovato's Liberating 'Fall in Line' Video

Singers break free from futuristic prison in clip for collaborative single

Christina Aguilera and Demi Lovato rally against oppressive forces – both physically and thematically – in their liberating "Fall in Line" video.

The clip opens with the two singers as young children rolling playfully in a field as menacing masked agents approach and apprehend them. As adults, Aguilera and Lovato are forced to sing in a futuristic prison filled with looming surveillance cameras – a clear critique on society's oppression of women. Later, the powerhouse vocalists break free from their shackles, strangling and tasing the guards before emerging back into nature.

The duo – who recently performed "Fall in Line" at the Billboard Music Awards – released the single in mid-May as a preview of Aguilera's upcoming sixth LP (and first in six years), Liberation, out June 15th. The album also features the previously issued "Twice" and "Accelerate" (featuring Ty Dolla $ign and 2 Chainz).

Aguilera will promote Liberation with her first tour in over a decade, featuring Big Boi as special guest. The trek launches September 25th in Hollywood, Florida. 