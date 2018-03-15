Watch Chance the Rapper's Cameo in Vic Mensa's 'Dim Sum' Video

Vic Mensa and fellow G.O.O.D. Music signee Valee debuted a new clip for their collaboration, "Dim Sum." Valee unveiled his debut project, GOOD Job, You Found Me, earlier in March.
The "Dim Sum" clip begins with the pair taking over a Chinese restaurant and roaming various other locales. Chance the Rapper makes a cameo, lingering behind a sword-touting Mensa in a store. Fellow Chicago artists Smoko Ono and Ugly Eddie also make brief appearances.
Mensa will be launching a new foundation called SaveMoneySaveLife this Friday with a dinner at Chicago's Lincoln Hall. Proceeds from the dinner will go to three different programs that aim to help marginalized communities in his hometown of Chicago.
Mensa released his long-awaited debut album, The Autobiography, in 2017. It featured guest appearances from an eclectic group of musicians including Weezer, Pharrell Williams, Chief Keef, Syd and The-Dream.
