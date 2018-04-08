Watch Cardi B Confirm Pregnancy, Celebrate New Album on 'SNL'

Cardi B had a pair of reasons to celebrate on Saturday Night Live as the rapper, whose just-released debut album Invasion of Privacy is bound for Number One, also revealed on air that she is pregnant.

Related How Cardi B Became the Breakout Star of 2017 She went from stripping to becoming the breakout star of 2017. So what's she worried about?

Following weeks of speculation into whether Cardi B was pregnant, the rapper confirmed the rumors during "Be Careful," her second performance as SNL's musical guest.

For "Be Careful," Cardi B wore a form-fitting white dress while delivering the new single, however only the top-half of her body was shown during the song's opening verses. Midway through the performance, the SNL cameras panned back to reveal the rapper's baby bump.

Earlier in the episode, during a medley of previous singles "Bodak Yellow" and "Bartier Cardi," Cardi B sported a new wave-styled feathered coat to conceal her pregnancy, as she had done in recent days while promoting Invasion of Privacy.

Cardi B tweeted after the SNL appearance, "I started winning when the whole world was doubting on me! think imma lose with my little baby counting on me?"

Cardi B also cameoed in a pre-recorded sketch where her Invasion of Privacy changes the way SNL cast member and superfan Aidy Bryant lives her life:

According to TMZ, Cardi B is due the first week of July. Despite the pregnancy, Cardi B is still scheduled to take the stage the next two weeks at Coachella. The rapper is also booked to serve as special guest on the final leg of Bruno Mars' 24K Magic Tour, which kicks off in September.