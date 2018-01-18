See Camila Cabello Sing 'Havana' With Toy Instruments on 'Fallon'

Jimmy Fallon and the Roots picked up their classroom instruments and Ray-Bans on Wednesday to record a breezy version of "Havana" with Camila Cabello.

Two members of the Roots replicated the piano-heavy groove of "Havana" with a cheerful melodica and a tinny xylophone. The rapper Black Thought chipped in by tapping out the beat on a triangle. Cabello started the performance tentatively, but soon she was commanding the room: salsa dancing in place, waving her sunglasses, loudly counting the rhythm and queuing musicians to join her in singing the chorus refrain.

"Havana" currently sits at Number Two on the Hot 100, where it has been for seven consecutive weeks. Cabello's follow-up single "Never Be the Same" is also climbing the chart, reaching Number 65 this week.

Both songs appear on Cabello's solo debut, Camila, which came out last Friday. "At first I thought it was gonna be, like, a sad-song album," the singer told Rolling Stone. "Then the more I got into [it last] year, it just was better. I felt way happier. I feel that it has a good balance of the emo and the happy."