See Bully's Elegant, Animated New Video for 'Focused'

Bully released a graceful animated clip for their new single, "Focused," on Wednesday. The song is from their galvanic second album, Losing.

The video is the work of Rozalina Burkova, who presents spare, delicate animations in front of a dark backdrop: A pair of blue pants running across the screen, a bassist leaning casually against an imaginary wall, a dripping faucet. In a statement, Burkova said the video was "loosely based on the theme of coming of age and the ups and downs friendships and relationships."

"Focused" simmers for nearly three minutes, pushed along by bass and tangles of guitar. Lead singer Alicia Bognanno becomes increasingly animated as the song progresses, eventually letting out a throaty, defiant roar: "I'm trying stay focused!" As Bully ramp up the tension in their music, Burkova's animations stay stylish and unflappable.

Bully will be touring the U.S. and U.K. throughout the rest of the winter and spring in support of Losing. They resume playing live on February 16th in Norman, OK and don't break until June 9th, when they play a show in the Netherlands.

Bully Tour Dates

February 16 - The Opolis @ Norman, OK

February 17 - Meow Wolf @ Santa Fe, NM

February 18 - Valley Bar @ Phoenix, AZ

February 19 - The Casbah @ San Diego, CA

February 20 - Constellation Room @ Santa Ana, CA

February 22 - Teragram Ballroom @ Los Angeles, CA

February 23 - Noise Pop Festival @ San Francisco, CA

February 24 - Hi-Fi Music Lounge @ Eugene, OR

February 25 - Aladdin Theater @ Portland, OR

February 26 - Biltmore Cabaret @ Vancouver, BC

February 28 - Neumos @ Seattle, WA

March 1 - The Bartlett @ Spokane, WA

March 2 - Neurolux @ Boise, ID

March 3 - Kilby Court @ Salt Lake City, UT

March 5 - Larimer Lounge @ Denver, CO

March 6 - Record Bar @ Kansas City, MO

April 20 - Strange Matter @ Richmond, VA

April 21 - The Ottobar @ Baltimore, MD

April 24 - The Open Chord @ Knoxville, TN

April 25 - Musica @ Akron, OH

April 26 - Ace of Cups @ Columbus, OH

April 27 - The Woodward Theater @ Cincinnati, OH

April 28 - Snug Harbor @ Charlotte, NC

May 4 - Shake Knees Music Festival @ Atlanta, GA

May 9 - The Sunflower Lounge @ Birmingham, UK

May 10 - Picture House Social @ Sheffield, UK

May 11 - Buyers Club @ Liverpool, UK

May 14 - The Cookie @ Leicester, UK

May 15 - The Portland Arms @ Cambridge, UK

May 20 - Gold Sounds @ Leeds, UK

May 21 - Hug and Pint @ Glasgow, UK

May 22 - Sneaky Pete's @ Edinburgh, UK

May 24 - Think Tank? @ Newcastle, UK

May 29 - The Boileroom @ Guildford, UK

May 30 - The Moth Club @ London, UK

June 9 - Best Kept Secret @ Hilvarenbeek, NLD