See Big K.R.I.T., T.I.'s Stop Motion-Fueled 'Big Bank' Video

Big K.R.I.T. has unveiled the new video for "Big Bank," which features T.I. The song hails from Big K.R.I.T's 2017 double-album, 4eva Is a Mighty Long Time.



Helmed by Motion Family, their stop-motion video approach to the visuals synchronizes fittingly with the high-energy bounce of the track and its fiery verses. Big K.R.I.T. and T.I. groove through a warehouse and take it out into the streets as the Southern rappers rhyme about earning and spending bank.

Next month, Big K.R.I.T. embarks on his Heavy Is the Crown Tour with Cyhi the Prynce. It kicks off on March 15th in Little Rock, AR, at Revolution Music Room and wraps on April 28th in Chicago, IL, at Metro.