Watch Belly's First New Music Video Since 1995 for 'Shiny One'

Belly unveiled a vibrant music video for "Shiny One" from Dove, their first new album since 1995. Drummer Chris Gorman co-directed the video and features recently reunited alt-rockers performing with dove masks.

Related 54 Most Anticipated Albums of 2018 New music from Justin Timberlake, Jack White and Cardi B, and other records we can't wait to hear

"I purchased a crow mask for a Halloween party that had an 'enchanted forest' theme," Gorman said in a statement. "I'm a lazy and dull human being so I just wore the mask and street clothes. In the party photos everyone looked magical and 'enchanted,' but I looked disturbing and wrong. I always wanted to do something with that."

Gorman's friend and "Shiny One" co-director Jack McKenna then "processed the clips and together we arrived at an Andy Warhol layered silkscreen look that really seemed to match the hallucinogenic vibe and retro groove of the song."

Belly's original members, singer Tanya Donelly, guitarist Tom Gorman, drummer Chris Gorman and bassist Gail Greenwood, last released their second LP King in 1995. The Nineties alt-rock quartet reunited for a series of shows in 2016 before beginning work on their first new album in 23 years.

"We had just gotten to the point where we were just missing each other, and missing the music," Donelly said in a statement. "The music I've been doing in the past several years has been very collaborative, which made me kind of homesick for Belly; I missed that sense of having a band."

Belly will embark on a full tour this summer, their first major trek since 1995.