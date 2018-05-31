See Belly, the Weeknd Roam Through Prison Yard in 'What You Want' Video

Belly and the Weeknd explore a futuristic pyramid and roam around a deserted prison yard in the mysterious "What You Want" video.

The clip vacillates between playful and plain surreal. The rapper and singer dance and take a sports car joyride; several scenes later, a model licks a machete while seated next to a birthday cake made of cash.

Belly – who has previously co-written material for both the Weeknd and Beyonce – told Billboard that "What You Want" was "the most fun [he's] had shooting a video." He described the evolution of his friendship with the Weeknd, who appeared on his 2015 single "Might Not." "As the years go on and we become better friends and better artists and we've gotten to grow together," the rapper said. "That's what makes this and every future collaboration even more special."

"What You Want," which follows recent singles "4 Days" (featuring YG) and "Maintain" (with Nav), is set to appear on Belly's upcoming second studio album Midnight Zone. The album is tentatively due out in the summer of 2018. The new record follows his 11th mixtape, 2017's Mumble Rap, which included a guest spot from Pusha-T on "Alcantara."