See Beck Dance With Alison Brie in Vivid 'Colors' Video

Beck released a new video for "Colors" on Wednesday, filling the clip with brightly dressed dancers.

Related Beck Talks 'Complex' New Pop Opus 'Colors' The singer on collaborating with Greg Kurstin for long-awaited 'Morning Phase' follow-up, that time Kanye interrupted him at the Grammys and more

Beck looked to Hollywood for help with his latest visual, recruiting both Alison Brie, known for her roles in Community and Mad Men, and Edgar Wright, the director of Hot Fuzz and Baby Driver. (The full video is currently only available to Apple Music subscribers.)

Brie and Beck, clad head-to-toe in white, keep their movements limited, striking poses and mouthing the words to "Colors." More exciting are the 20 dancers in skin-tight spandex suits who move frantically around the two stars, flinging arms and legs in every direction.

"Colors" served as the title track to Beck's most recent LP, which came out in October and reached Number Three on Billboard's albums chart. The singer had been touring heavily before he entered the studio, and he wanted to make music that could jolt a crowd. "I wanted to take that into the studio, a kind of energy or joy," Beck told Rolling Stone. "The thing that wakes you up a little bit."

Beck is touring in support of Colors though September.