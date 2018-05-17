Watch Backstreet Boys' Dance-Heavy 'Don't Go Breaking My Heart' Video

The Backstreet Boys have returned with the romantic, house-inflected new single "Don't Go Breaking My Heart." The group is preparing to release its ninth album later this year.

Directed by Rich + Tone, the video sees the group dancing in front of neon screens shrouded in a variety of lights. On the track, the vocalists beg for their lover to be careful with their heart. "It's the only one I got," they sing on the chorus.

Last year, the Backstreet Boys launched a residency in Las Vegas named Larger Than Life. They also hit Number One on country radio with the Florida Georgia Line collaboration "God, Your Mama And Me." Ahead of their first album in five years, the group signed a new recording deal with RCA, having parted ways with their longtime label Jive in 2010. The Backstreet Boys currently have shows for their Vegas residency scheduled through November of this year.