See Ariana Grande, the Roots Perform With Nintendo Labo Instruments

Ariana Grande enlisted The Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon and the Roots for a special performance of her new single "No Tears Left to Cry" Monday, with the crew performing the track entirely with Nintendo Labo instruments.

Related Joy Conquers Fear at Ariana Grande's Moving One Love Manchester Benefit "All the love and unity you're displaying is the medicine the world needs right now," Ariana Grande tells fans at moving, star-studded concert

Each instrument used was fashioned entirely of cardboard and a Nintendo Switch. Appearing in a sparse room dressed up with color-blocked windows, taped geometric shapes lining the floor and cardboard boxes propping up some of their gear, Grande sang her uplifting song about perseverance and rising above negativity.

The band played their cardboard instruments live for the segment. Fallon played guitar and employed the piano studio, Questlove used the Labo robot kit, Black Thought was on the electric guitar fishing rod, Kamal Gray and James Poyser played Toy-Con pianos, Captain Kirk was on acoustic guitar, Mark Kelley was on bass guitar and Stro played a Toy-Con drum machine.

"No Tears Left to Cry" will appear on Grande's forthcoming fourth studio album, Sweetener.