Watch Ariana Grande Debut New Song 'The Light Is Coming' at Wango Tango

Ariana Grande debuted her new song "The Light Is Coming," a track off the singer's upcoming Sweetener, during her set at Los Angeles' Wango Tango Saturday.

Related Ariana Grande Marks One-Year Anniversary of Manchester Bombing "Sending you all of the light and warmth I have to offer on this challenging day"

"So, I'm putting out a new album in August, and I wanted to tell you the pre-order goes up this month on the 20th. And on the 20th you get a new song called 'The Light Is Coming' which features my big sister Nicki Minaj, and we wanted to give you a little preview of it tonight," Grande told the Banc of California Stadium crowd. "I'm so nervous. Let's go."

Although Minaj was not in attendance, Grande still unveiled the rapper's verse during the performance. "The Light Is Coming" will likely be the second single off Sweetener, following "No Tears Left to Cry." Grande previously teased "The Light Is Coming" with a 20-second preview on Twitter.

The Wango Tango set marked Grande's first full concert of 2018; the singer previously made a surprise appearance at Coachella, performed "Be Alright" at the March for Our Lives protest and delivered "No Tears Left to Cry" at the Billboard Music Awards and with the Roots on The Tonight Show.



In a recent interview with Time, Grande discussed how Sweetener aided in the singer's healing process following the Manchester terror attack. "I was never as involved," Grande said of the album, which she co-wrote. "I felt more inclined to tap into my feelings because I was spending more time with them. I was talking about them more. I was in therapy more."