See Arcade Fire Play 'Dog Days Are Over' With Florence Welch in London

Arcade Fire added to their string of location-specific, guest-featuring live cover songs in London Friday night by having Florence and the Machine's Florence Welch join the band for "Dog Days Are Over."

The singer was demonstrably ecstatic about the surprise appearance, standing atop a monitor and demanding that the crowd hug each other midway through the rendition.

Welch has long been a fan of the Arcade Fire, gushing about the Everything Now band in 2011, "I love Arcade Fire so much, ever since Funeral. I'd love to collaborate with them. I met Win [Butler] and I was so starstruck, I cried. It was so embarrassing…"

Welch wasn't the only guest Arcade Fire had in store for their finale of three shows at London's SSE Arena: Boy George appeared during the band's encore to perform Culture Club's "Karma Chameleon."

Recent Arcade Fire shows have seen Win Butler and company cover the Pretenders' "Don't Get Me Wrong" with Chrissie Hynde, recruit Jarvis Cocker for Pulp's "Cunts All Still Running the World" and pay tribute to Dolores O'Riordan in Dublin with a performance of the Cranberries' "Linger."

Watch Arcade Fire perform with Boy George below: