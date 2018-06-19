Trending

See Alessia Cara Debut New Song 'Growing Pains' on 'Fallon'

Singer also recalled youthful Grammy dreams, pranking Coldplay by hiding in giant teddy bear

Alessia Cara performed the TV debut of new single "Growing Pains" on Monday's Tonight Show.

The singer-songwriter played up the song's core themes, loss of innocence and youth, by wearing a massive, baggy suit onstage. She clutched the microphone tightly with both hands as she crooned the track's smoky R&B hooks, occasionally stomping across a stage lined with three backing vocalists, a live drummer and two synth players. 

"Growing Pains" is the lead single from Cara's as-yet-unannounced second LP, which follows 2015's Know-It All.

Earlier in her Tonight Show appearance, Cara chatted with host Jimmy Fallon about winning the 2018 Best New Artist Grammy award – a role she'd been preparing for since childhood. "In my shower, growing up, I would thank people for fake songs that hadn't come out," she recalled with a laugh. 

The vocalist also detailed how she pulled off an impressively detailed prank against recent touring partners Coldplay. In a plot to scare the alt-rock band, her sound tech Leo removed all the stuffing from a giant stuffed teddy bear, and Cara squeezed inside. 

"I left a little note, saying, like, 'I wanted to thank you guys for having me on tour, and I left you this bear,'" she said. "I planned it all, got fake balloons, all of it. I was in there for what felt like three hours – it was 30 minutes, actually. The thing is you want it to seem like you don't have bones because you're not a person, so I had to be limp. I couldn't see anything, and I guess all your remaining senses are heightened, so you just know that they're there. Then I just jumped out, and I scared them all."