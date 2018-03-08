See Albert Hammond Jr.'s Acrobatic 'Set to Attack' on 'Corden'

The Strokes' Albert Hammond Jr. played a measured, highly melodic new song titled "Set to Attack" on The Late Late Show on Wednesday.

"Set to Attack" works in the same vein as the clean, chugging rock on the Strokes' debut album. Hammond Jr. started his performance with minimal movements, standing rigidly at center stage. But he began to jump up and down before the song's bridge, jackknifing his legs through the air as his lead guitarist played a series of ascending riffs.

Hammond Jr. then took up a position on the same riser as his drummer and leapt acrobatically back to the stage, eliciting shrieks from the crowd.

"Set to Attack" is the fourth song on Hammond Jr.'s upcoming album Francis Trouble. In a statement announcing the new LP, the singer said it was partially inspired by the stillborn death of his twin. "What the music says may be serious," Hammond Jr. continued, "but as a medium it should not be questioned, analyzed or taken too seriously."

Francis Trouble is Hammond Jr.'s first album since 2015's Momentary Masters.