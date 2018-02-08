See Adam Levine's Bad Romance in Maroon 5's New 'Wait' Video

Adam Levine and actress Alexandra Daddario's relationship unravels in Maroon 5's new video for, "Wait." The track appears on the pop group's latest album, Red Pill Blues.

The David Meyers-directed clip stars opens with the Maroon 5 frontman in a surreal setting. He rises from a coffin and then raises Daddario from the dead as well. Throughout the "Wait" video, Levine and Daddario brawl and makeup.

Meyers brings out this mix of chaos and passion with vivid special effects, showing Levine drowning in a sea filled with other women to the couple standing in a junkyard while missiles explode around them. In the video's final scene, Daddario finally drives away, disentangling all the strings that kept their house, relationship and Levine together.

Maroon 5 released Red Pill Blues in November. The group will launch the first leg of their North American tour in support of the record, May 30th in Tacoma, Washington. Singer-songwriter Julia Michaels will serve as support during the trek.