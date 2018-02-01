See A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Don Q in Festive 'Somebody' Video

Bronx hitmaker A Boogie wit da Hoodie and his label mate Don Q party until a SWAT team arrives in the new video for "Somebody." The track came out last September on A Boogie wit da Hoodie's debut album, The Bigger Artist.

The majority of the rapper's new clip is set in a warehouse party helmed by DJ Mustard, who produced "Somebody." DJ Mustard's beat gives "Somebody" bounce and bite, while A Boogie wit da Hoodie raps about his newly-flush bank account ("Always wanted a Patek, now I can get like three") and dismisses his competition ("If you think it's too late, then it just might be").

In the video, A Boogie wit da Hoodie searches for a partner on the dance floor. Don Q stays aloof, rapping his lines while safely ensconced in a VIP-only corner. Then a fully-armed SWAT team shows up and the party scatters.

When A Boogie wit da Hoodie released The Bigger Artist, it debuted in the top five on Billboard's albums chart. The rapper's commercial hot streak has continued since then. As a featured guest on Chris Brown's "Pills and Automobiles," A Boogie wit da Hoodie reached Number Seven on the R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart this week. He also contributed a verse to 6ix9ine's "Keke," a rowdy rising single that has accumulated over 25 million views on YouTube in just two weeks.