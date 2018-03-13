See 21 Savage Perform Breakthrough Song 'Bank Account' on 'Ellen'

21 Savage performed his money-making ode "Bank Account" on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Monday. He also announced the launch of the 21 Savage Bank Account Campaign, which will help teens achieve financial literacy.

21 Savage's vocal tone – soft, rigid, resolutely un-melodic – is unusual in hip-hop at the moment, and it imbued his performance of "Bank Account" with casual charm. As the rapper delivered his lines, stacks of bills flashed across the screen behind him. Some of his boasts doubled as warnings: "7500 on a Saint Laurent jacket/ Be careful where you dumpin' your ashes."

"Bank Account" originally appeared last July on 21 Savage's Issa Album. The single climbed all the way Number 12 on the Hot 100 and spent numerous weeks in the top 40. It's the rapper's biggest hit as a solo artist.

In a statement, 21 Savage noted that the song's success was "ironic" because he "knew almost nothing about bank accounts" when he was growing up. "Now that I do have money in my bank account, I want to help kids with a background similar to mine to get smart about their money," he added.

With that goal in mind, the rapper announced on Ellen he is giving $1,000 to 21 teenagers to help each open a personal bank account. Working with the non-profit organization, Get Schooled, 21 Savage also aims to teach teens about money management and budgeting. Interested students can get involved via the Get Schooled website.

The Get Schooled campaign is part of a broader campaign to expand the number of children's savings accounts for low-income families by the organization, Prosperity Now.



Since the release of "Bank Account," 21 Savage has become a go-to featured rapper on a stream of hits. He's currently a guest on Post Malone's "Rockstar," which is at Number 12 on the Hot 100, and Cardi B's "Bartier Cardi," which sits at Number 29.