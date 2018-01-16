Seal Denies Allegations of Sexual Misconduct by Former Neighbor

Seal is adamantly denying allegations of sexual misconduct being made against him by his former neighbor, actress Tracey Birdsall.

On Tuesday, a rep for the singer told Rolling Stone in a statement, "Seal vehemently denies the recent accusations made against him by a former neighbor for alleged misconduct of more than a year ago. He intends to vigorously defend himself against these false allegations."

Earlier in the day, TMZ reported that Birdsall filed a police report Saturday over an alleged incident that took place in the fall of 2016, when the pair were still neighbors and friends.

Birdsall told the site that the alleged incident happened when she went over to Seal's home to retrieve a salad spinner she had lent the "Kiss From a Rose" singer.

According to her account, Seal forced himself on her and attempted to kiss her while also groping her breasts. Birdsall claimed that when she tried to wrest away from the singer, he began to demean her for what she was wearing – a tank top and shorts – insinuating that she was asking for sexual attention because of her attire.

Birdsall said that Seal then invited her to sit on the couch next to him, and that she did so because she was in shock. The actress claims that the singer then continued to grope her and make fun of what she was wearing, prompting her to get up from the couch and leave the house. The pair have not been in touch since.

Birdsall told the site that she decided to come forward with the story after seeing Seal’s video clarifying his commentary on Hollywood's hypocrisy.



A source with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department confirmed to TMZ that a report was taken Saturday for sexual battery and that the incident is under investigation.



Birdsall's rep did not respond to a request for comment.