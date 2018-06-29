Sasquatch! Music Festival Will Not Return in 2019

Sasquatch! Music Festival will not be taking place in 2019, Willamette Week reports. Founder Adam Zacks announced the news on Thursday.

Related Over 45 Music Festivals Band Together to Fight Gender Inequality "I remain outraged by the depressing statistics surrounding female representation in every aspect of the global music business," Shirley Manson says

"Today we take a bow and bid farewell to Sasquatch!," Zacks said in a statement. "I will no longer be producing the festival, nor will it take place in 2019." It is unclear whether the festival may be picked up by another entity in the future.

In 2002, Zacks launched Sasquatch!, which was held annually at Gorge Amphitheater in George, Washington. This year's event, which took place over Memorial Day weekend, featured Bon Iver, the National and Modest Mouse. Over the years, the festival grew from a single day to a three-day event (it spanned four days from 2011 to 2013). In 2014, the Memorial Day weekend festival expanded to encompass a Fourth of July weekend edition, but the second holiday weekend was canceled after failing to generate enough support from fans. Last year, Frank Ocean nixed his headlining appearance a few weeks before the festival commenced.

"Seventeen years is a long time to do anything. The Beatles lasted a mere eight years, a fact so astonishing it is difficult to believe," Zacks continued in his statement. "While we didn't accomplish anything as indelible as 'Hey Jude,' the festival left a lasting mark and proudly represented an independent spirit.

"Sasquatch! will forever remain a tapestry of the people who worked with us, the artists who inspired us, and the varied experiences of the fans who attended it… of friendships made, engagements, hilltop weddings, permanent tattoos, once in a lifetime collaborations, weather events both treacherous and magnificent, at least one very public conception and, of course, hundreds of awe-inspiring performances," he concluded. "My humblest gratitude to you all."