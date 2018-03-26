Sammy Hagar, Bob Weir Lead Fifth Acoustic-4-a-Cure Gig

Sammy Hagar and Grateful Dead alumnus Bob Weir will headline and co-host the fifth annual Acoustic-4-a-Cure benefit concert this spring in San Francisco. The event will also feature Taj Mahal, whose 75th birthday will be commemorated at the event, as well as Hagar's Chickenfoot bandmates – Joe Satriani, Red Hot Chili Peppers' Chad Smith, ex-Van Halen bassist Michael Anthony – Eddie Money, Kevin Cronin and others.

The concert, which benefits the pediatric cancer program at UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital, will take place on May 15th at the Fillmore. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. PT.

"I was a fan of Taj Mahal long before I had my first record deal with Montrose in 1973," Hagar said in a statement. "He's become a dear friend over the years and without a doubt, is one of the most important blues legends we still have left on this planet. I'm thrilled this year to have Bob Weir back on board and presenting it with me, alongside all of the great artists on our lineup. It's going to be a lot of fun and for an important cause – it just doesn't get any better than at this annual event."

The former Van Halen singer cofounded the event with Metallica singer James Hetfield, who participated in the first three years. Past performers have included Dave Grohl, Billie Joe Armstrong and Melissa Etheridge.

Hagar celebrated his 70th birthday last October with his own celebrity-packed shindig that he filmed for a special concert, dubbed Red 'Til I'm Dead. The artists who joined him included Weir, Money, Toby Keith, Nickelback's Chad Kroeger, Alice in Chains' Jerry Cantrell and D.M.C. from Run-D.M.C.

"I've been celebrating my birthday in Cabo for almost 30 years, and I couldn't begin to pick a favorite year," Hagar said in a statement. "I've had hundreds of friends who've come down to perform and party. Each year is packed with so many insane collaborations and moments that I'm just happy that the rest of the world can finally get in – and celebrate alongside us as it unfolds on the big screen."